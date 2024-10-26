Occupiers attacked Stanislav in Kherson region, two people were killed, five more were injured (updated)

On the afternoon of Saturday, October 26, the Russian invaders hit Stanislav in the Kherson region with artillery. As a result of enemy shelling, two people were killed and others were wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to information from the Kherson RMA.

It is noted that the enemy shelling took place around 02:00 p.m.

"Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. Two men were mortally wounded. Both died on the spot," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

Two more people were injured by Russian shelling - a 69-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

Doctors provided medical assistance to both victims on the spot, they refused hospitalization.

Updated information

Subsequently, the Kherson RMA reported that the number of victims as a result of the Russian shelling had increased to five.

It became known about three more injured men, 23 and 54 years old, as well as a 52-year-old woman. All the victims received explosive injuries and contusions.

Medical aid was provided to them on the spot, the victims refused to be hospitalized.

