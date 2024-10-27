Enemy occupied Levadne, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have occupied the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region and are advancing near 7 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Levadne and advanced near Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodarivka, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, and Oleksandropol," the statement said.
