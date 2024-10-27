ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 689,040 people (+1,440 per day), 9,113 tanks, 19,821 artillery systems, 18,355 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 689,040 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 689,040 (+1,440) people,
  • tanks ‒ 9113 (+4) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 18,355 (+23) units,
  • artillery systems – 19,821 (+39) units,
  • MLRS – 1240 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 984 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 369(+0) units,
  • helicopters – 329 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 17799 (+73),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2625 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 27,560 (+100) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3542 (+1)

