Occupiers are trying to gain foothold on left bank of Oskol and break through to Kupiansk-Vuzlovy - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd SMB Fedorenko

Recently, Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers repelled another attack by the occupiers near Kruhliakivka in the Kurylivka district of the Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, Captain Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion of strike unmanned aerial systems of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Ivan Sirko, told the Espresso TV channel.

"It was not some unexpected attack. The enemy is very active in the Kupyansk area. A decision was made to forcibly resettle Ukrainian citizens from Kupyansk because there is an immediate threat to their lives and health. Why is this happening? The enemy still has the ability to use aviation intensively, with guided bombs firing from morning to night on the left bank of Kupiansk and even flying into Kupiansk itself, so it was necessary to take these measures to save lives and health," he said.

The task of the occupiers, the military said, remains unchanged.

"The enemy's task remains unchanged - to reach the left bank of the Oskil river, securely entrench and expand to Kupiansk-Vuzlove in order to fully seize the left-bank Kupiansk district," the military explained.

In an effort to achieve this goal, the Russian occupiers regularly carry out attacks in the Kupiansk direction.

"As a result, the enemy has been very active in attack and assault operations for more than two and a half months. Two weeks ago, there was a massive assault involving armored vehicles - the enemy used 50 units at the time and the Defence Forces destroyed almost all of them on the battlefield. Then the Achilles battalion destroyed 20 units, another 20 were shot down and then burned by the Defence Forces," the officer recalled.

The new enemy assault was also significant, although much smaller than the previous one.

"This time, the enemy used 17 armored vehicles in the moment, along with assault infantry. As a result, 15 units were destroyed and 2 more were hit. The Achilles battalion destroyed 8 armored personnel carriers that day, as well as 2 tanks and, of course, assault infantry," the military said.

