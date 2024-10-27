Near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia, Armed Forces of Ukraine keeps all command heights under control, there is defensive operation to restore position of Ukrainian troops - OGT "Tavria"

The Russian army captured the village of Levadne, and measures are currently being taken there to restore the position of the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the OGT "Tavria" Vladyslav Voloshyn said this on the air of the telethon.

"Indeed, on that part of the battle line after Vugledar, the enemy increased certain efforts, carried out regrouping and massive assault actions, as a result of which he had partial success, i.e. wedged into our defense to the depth of the platoon's support point.

Currently, measures are being taken to restore our position and stabilize the situation," he said.

Also, the speaker of the OGT "Tavria" said that he would not be in a hurry to "call Levadne a settlement".

"This is a simple field state, which was located in the lowlands, and it is a bit difficult to defend it, to conduct defensive actions there.

Currently, all command heights in this area of ​​the collision are under the control of the Armed Forces, and a defensive operation to restore the position is underway," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman also said that, according to intelligence, no offensive groups have been identified in the south. At the same time, he noted that it is quite logical: the enemy will try to redefine the line of combat in order to get closer to large regional centers, in particular - Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers do this in order to strike not only at units of the Armed Forces but also for the sake of terrorizing the civilian population - striking people with guided aerial bombs.

According to Voloshyn, in general, the situation in the south is quite difficult. In particular, in the Kherson region, the enemy carries out up to a dozen assaults every day, trying to take control of the island part of the Dnipro and advance closer to Kherson. The Russians are striking there with drones, aircraft, artillery, and have organized a real hunt for civilian transport, cars with policemen, rescuers, etc. For example, yesterday the invaders made almost 350 kamikaze drone strikes there.

Also remind, DeepState analysts reported that the enemy occupied Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and they also have advances near 7 settlements in the Donetsk region, Luhansk region, and Zaporizhia region.

