Occupier burns alive after Ukrainian drone drops ammunition in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian soldier by dropping a munition on the invader.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Russian Army (9378) liquidation (2497) Zaporizka region (1271)
