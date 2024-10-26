Occupier burns alive after Ukrainian drone drops ammunition in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian soldier by dropping a munition on the invader.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
