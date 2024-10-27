The number of Canada's diplomatic corps in Russia has now been reduced to the minimum acceptable level.

This is reported by the Canadian public broadcaster CBC News, citing data from the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that currently there are only 12 Canadian diplomats working in Russia, which is four times less than under normal conditions. Back in July, the number of Canadian diplomats in Russia was 17. At the same time, 68 Russian diplomats are accredited in Canada.

According to Ferry de Kerckhove, former counselor-envoy of Canada to the Russian Federation, the current number of Canadian diplomats in Russia is only a "skeleton." He noted that 40-45 diplomats can be considered a sufficient level, and after the collapse of the USSR, when Russia was opening itself to the world, 100 Canadian diplomats worked in Russia.

"It must be a hell of a job to work in Moscow right now," Kerkhove said.