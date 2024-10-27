ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12396 visitors online
News
701 1

Ruscists strike in Zaporizhzhia region: woman is wounded

Обстріли Запорізької області 10 жовтня

Today, on October 27, 2024, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A local resident was injured in the enemy shelling of Bilenke village, Zaporizhzhia region.

The occupants struck near a private house. A woman was injured, the house was damaged by the shock wave.

Read more: Ruscists attack 2 more settlements in Kherson region: there are wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13679) Zaporizka region (1271)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 