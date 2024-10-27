Ruscists strike in Zaporizhzhia region: woman is wounded
Today, on October 27, 2024, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
A local resident was injured in the enemy shelling of Bilenke village, Zaporizhzhia region.
The occupants struck near a private house. A woman was injured, the house was damaged by the shock wave.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password