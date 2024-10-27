Ruscists strike in Zaporizhzhia region: woman is wounded

Today, on October 27, 2024, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A local resident was injured in the enemy shelling of Bilenke village, Zaporizhzhia region.

The occupants struck near a private house. A woman was injured, the house was damaged by the shock wave.

Read more: Ruscists attack 2 more settlements in Kherson region: there are wounded