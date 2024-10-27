ENG
News War
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 10520 Russian invaders and 1732 units of enemy weapons and equipment in week, - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of October 20-27, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10,520 Russian invaders and 1,732 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

He said that during this week, enemy losses amounted to about 10,520 personnel.

In addition, Russian troops' weapons and military equipment suffered significant losses.

In particular, over the past week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed:

  • 66 tanks
  • 244 armored combat vehicles;
  • 256 artillery systems;
  • 8 MLRS;
  • 6 air defense systems;
  • 573 units of vehicles;
  • 66 units of enemy special equipment.

The Defense Forces also destroyed one enemy missile and 522 operationally tactical UAVs.

