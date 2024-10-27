ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12048 visitors online
News Video War
6 311 1

Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones and destroyed occupiers’ tanks and mortars. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians and enemy equipment in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two more tanks, two mortars and Russian infantry in hiding were destroyed.

The video of the combat work was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Attack on group of enemy infantry with "Stugna-P" ATGM by fighters of 66th SMB in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5305) 3rd SAB (315)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 