Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones and destroyed occupiers’ tanks and mortars. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians and enemy equipment in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two more tanks, two mortars and Russian infantry in hiding were destroyed.
The video of the combat work was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password