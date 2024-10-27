Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian infantry with kamikaze drones and destroyed occupiers’ tanks and mortars. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians and enemy equipment in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two more tanks, two mortars and Russian infantry in hiding were destroyed.

The video of the combat work was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

