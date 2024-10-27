Attack on group of enemy infantry with "Stugna-P" ATGM by fighters of 66th SMB in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave attacked an enemy infantry group in the Donetsk region with Stugna-P ATGMs.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operational Armed Forces telegram channel.

