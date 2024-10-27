Ukrainian paratroopers captured two Russians from 155th Separate Brigade of the Russian marines in the Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the reconnaissance unit of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault brigade of the Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an assault group of the 155th separate marine brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet in a battle in Kursk region.

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on social media, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

"Only two of the Russians know how to use their brains - they wanted to save their lives and surrendered. They were immediately provided with medical care. Only those who surrendered voluntarily saved their lives, the rest of the occupiers were killed in battle by paratroopers!" the publication added.

