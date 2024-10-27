ENG
Border guards destroyed shelters, ammunition depots, observation, and communication points of occupiers. VIDEO

Border guards and artillerymen of the "Hart" brigade covered the enemy with fire in the Vovchansk sector: shelters, ammunition depots, observation and communication posts were destroyed.

Also, 14 occupants were confirmed killed and 12 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel .

