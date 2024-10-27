Border guards destroyed shelters, ammunition depots, observation, and communication points of occupiers. VIDEO

Border guards and artillerymen of the "Hart" brigade covered the enemy with fire in the Vovchansk sector: shelters, ammunition depots, observation and communication posts were destroyed.

Also, 14 occupants were confirmed killed and 12 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel .

See also: SBU Special Forces destroy 20 tanks, 49 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and MLRS of the occupiers in just two weeks. VIDEO