In two weeks, the SSU's Special Forces "A" destroyed with attack drones and other firepower: 20 tanks, 49 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and MLRS, 2 air defence systems and 3 electronic warfare systems, 377 vehicles, 80 UAVs and 39 communication antennas, 320 enemy fortifications, and firing positions, 12 ammunition depots and 2 fuel and lubrication depots. In addition, 407 occupiers were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

