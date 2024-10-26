ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11897 visitors online
News Video War
2 898 6

SSU Special Forces destroyed 20 tanks, 49 armored personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and MLRS of occupiers in just two weeks. VIDEO

In two weeks, the SSU's Special Forces "A" destroyed with attack drones and other firepower: 20 tanks, 49 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and MLRS, 2 air defence systems and 3 electronic warfare systems, 377 vehicles, 80 UAVs and 39 communication antennas, 320 enemy fortifications, and firing positions, 12 ammunition depots and 2 fuel and lubrication depots. In addition, 407 occupiers were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

See more: Occupiers attack Kharkiv region with cluster munitions from Uragan MLRS and two S-300 missiles: One killed and one wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

Security Service of Ukraine (3174) elimination (5305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 