Occupiers attack Kharkiv region with cluster munitions from Uragan MLRS and two S-300 missiles: One killed and one wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 26 October, the Russian army shelled the Kharkiv region once again, killing one person and wounding another.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, at around 11:45 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on a private residential sector in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district. Rescuers unblocked the body of a 55-year-old man from the rubble of the house. An 84-year-old resident also suffered an acute stress reaction. Earlier, the enemy had fired two S-300 missiles at the settlement.

In addition, this afternoon, Russian troops attacked the village of Rohan in Kharkiv district. They hit an open area. There were no casualties. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with cluster munitions from the Uragan MLRS.



