Russian troops attack village in Kharkiv region: man is killed

Today, on October 26, 2024, Russian troops attacked the village of Radkove in the Kharkiv region, killing a man.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Rescuers unblocked the body of a dead 65-year-old man from the rubble of a private house in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district. Another local resident suffered an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Russian troops strike on Dnipro: 7 people hospitalized, 17-year-old boy in serious condition