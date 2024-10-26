Russian troops strike on Dnipro: 7 people hospitalized, 17-year-old boy in serious condition

A Russian missile strike on Dnipro injured 21 people, including 7 in hospital. A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the enemy strike

According to him, more than two dozen apartment buildings in the city were damaged. One is destroyed and another one is in a state of emergency.

"For temporary repairs, the owners of the damaged houses are given building materials," Lysak said.

As reported, at night, the Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipro: at first it was reported that the strike resulted in three deaths and 14 injuries, including four children. Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the missile strike on Dnipro. Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Mechnikov Hospital had been damaged by the strike on Dnipro. Censor.NET also reported that a policeman's wife and daughter were killed in Dnipro strike, raising the number of victims to 4.