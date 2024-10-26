Consequences of Russian missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

On the night of 26 October 2024, the enemy attacked the city of Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the missile strikes partially destroyed a two-story residential building. Apartment buildings and a medical facility were also damaged.

Victims of the Russian attack

"Rescuers pulled out 3 dead people from the rubble of a two-story residential building. Another woman was rescued from the destroyed house and handed over to doctors. In total, 18 people were injured, including 4 children," the rescuers said.

















Psychologists are working at the site of the hits, providing the necessary assistance to people.

More than 60 rescuers and 18 units of SES equipment are involved in the response.

