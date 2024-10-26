ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11607 visitors online
News Photo
9 454 23

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

On the night of 26 October 2024, the enemy attacked the city of Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the missile strikes partially destroyed a two-story residential building. Apartment buildings and a medical facility were also damaged.

Victims of the Russian attack

"Rescuers pulled out 3 dead people from the rubble of a two-story residential building. Another woman was rescued from the destroyed house and handed over to doctors. In total, 18 people were injured, including 4 children," the rescuers said.

Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру
Наслідки удару по Дніпру

Also read: Rashists strike in Dnipro at night, there are damages

Psychologists are working at the site of the hits, providing the necessary assistance to people.

More than 60 rescuers and 18 units of SES equipment are involved in the response.

As reported, at night, Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro: three dead, 14 injured, including four children.

Author: 

Dnipro (626) shoot out (13679) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (816)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 