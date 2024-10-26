Policeman’s wife and daughter were killed in attack on Dnipro, number of victims increased to 5 (updated). PHOTOS

A Russian strike on a residential building in Dnipro killed the wife and daughter of a police officer. The investigator's younger daughter was saved.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klimenko, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the missile attack on Dnipro

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 4 people were killed in Dnipro and 20 others were injured.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, a body was found under the rubble of a smashed-up building in Dnipro.

"This is the fourth victim of the night attack," Lysak said.

Updated information

On Saturday, October 26, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said that the number of casualties as a result of the enemy's attack on Dnipro on the evening of October 25 had increased to 5.

A blow to Kyiv and the Kyiv region

"The Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a 14-year-old child. 6 residents of the damaged high-rise buildings were injured. In the Kyiv region, as a result of a night attack by the enemy, 1 person died in hospital from his injuries, and a child born in 2011 was also injured.

"Last night, SES units extinguished seven fires caused by Russian shelling. Police and rescuers were working at the sites of the hits, and some facilities are still clearing the rubble," Klymenko said.