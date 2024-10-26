Rocket attack on Dnipro: damaged hospital named after Mechnykova. PHOTOS

An enemy missile attack on Dnipro destroyed Mechnikov Hospital and ordinary residential buildings.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"After everything that was said in Kazan, Russian murderers returned to their usual business. And this proves once again that aggression can be stopped not by talks, but only by decisive actions in defense of the state and people against whom the war has been waged," Zelenskyy said.

He reminded us that over the past evening and night, Russian troops struck Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, and other regions of Ukraine.

"In Dnipro, one of the most important hospitals in Ukraine, Mechnikov Hospital, and ordinary residential buildings were damaged. Unfortunately, there are three dead, including a child. In Kyiv, this Russian strike took the life of a girl - she was only 14 years old. My condolences to the family and friends. There are many wounded from these strikes. All of them have been provided with the necessary assistance," he said in a statement.

Also read: Airstrike in Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter, death toll rises to 4





























"This war has been going on for three years now, and it has only one culprit - Moscow. That is why we need such pressure on the aggressor that can force it to stop terror and war. Reliable peace and security are achieved only through strength and determination," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, at night, Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro: three people were killed, 14 injured, including four children. Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the missile strike on Dnipro.