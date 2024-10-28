General Staff instructed to transfer 20% of medics from military hospitals to infantry brigades - "servant of people" Bezuhla
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered the transfer of 1/5 of medics from military hospitals to infantry brigades.
This was reported by the MP of the "Servant of the People" Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET informs.
"We already have problems with the quality and volume of medical care in the Medical Forces Command system, and the Chief of Staff decided to create a collapse there as well? Oleksandr Stanislavovych, don't you have enough problems at the front as a result of your 'brilliant' decisions? General of the Medical Service Kazmirchuk, are you able to defend at least something, whether you are the commander of the medical forces or a "court barber"?" the parliamentarian said.
