In Selydove, Russians are shooting civilians, city is practically captured - "Servant of people" Bezuhla. PHOTO

Civilians are being shot in Selydove, Donetsk region, and the town has been almost captured by Russian troops.

This was reported by MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It was possible to evacuate from Selidove for a long time, the population was informed, I visited the town many times in the summer and autumn and was able to see for myself. Civilians must leave the war zone! I am appealing to the residents of towns and villages that are less than ten kilometres from the contact line! Please leave! Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kostiantynivka, Kupyansk - leave while you still have the opportunity," she writes.

Bezuhla also informs that a draft law on forced evacuation is being prepared jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

She also posted a photo of a young mother with her child, taken in mid-August 2024.

See also: Enemy advances in Selydove, Katerynivka, Vyshneve, near Shakhtarske, Novodmytrivka and Bohoyavlenka - DeepState

"We hear the sounds of shelling incessantly. This mother and child were taken away then," Bezuhla commented on the photo.

Earlier, Bezuhla stressed the need to prepare a circular defence of Pavlohrad and Izyum.