Over the past day, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk four times.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"The Russian occupiers carried out 11 air strikes using 20 GABs and 12 NARs. They carried out 54 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 340 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders," the statement said.

Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 116 creatures, of which 42 were irrecoverable, 72 were sanitary, and 2 were captured. In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 72 units of weapons and military equipment, including destroyed and damaged:

11 artillery systems;

2 tanks;

1 armored combat vehicle;

13 vehicles;

5 units of special equipment;

40 UAVs.

Also, 80 shelters for personnel were destroyed.

