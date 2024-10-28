It can also be used against FPV: Ministry of Defense has authorized use of Safari HG-105M semi-automatic shotgun

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the use of the Safari HG-105M semi-automatic shotgun in the units of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The rifle can be used as a small arms weapon in confined spaces. Hunting ammunition with shots can also be used as a tool to combat enemy FPV drones.

What is known about the Safari HG-105M

"The Safari HG-105M is a semi-automatic gas-powered shotgun with a detachable magazine. It is manufactured using bullpup technology. This is a weapon configuration that reduces its overall length without reducing the length of the barrel. The use of this bullpup technology allows the center of gravity to be shifted to the center of the weapon, which reduces the load on the shooter during prolonged use," the ministry said.

The weapon is designed to use 12-gauge cartridges with a magazine capacity of 5 or 10 rounds. It weighs just over 4 kg.

