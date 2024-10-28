Munition dropped from drone smashed occupier’s face. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the "Aerobomber_UA" unit of the 30th SMB named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi accurately dropped a munition and inflicted a fatal wound on the occupier near the village of Zaliznianske in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldier and the last moments of the occupier's life was published on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

