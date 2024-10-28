West does not want peace through Ukraine’s surrender, because it will not be peace in reality - Sikorski

If Putin conquered Ukraine and "forcefully integrated the Ukrainian industry and the Ukrainian people into his military machine, as he did with the Donbas, the West would have a real problem." Ukraine's capitulation "will not be peace" and the West "does not want such a peace."

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

He noted that the ideological origin of Russia's war against Ukraine is based on Russia's desire to return to the post-colonial period of domination over others.

"The Russians cannot find a new national idea and have returned to the easy and old idea from the Soviet era of conquering neighbors, seeking glory through territorial conquests, which is terrible," Sikorski emphasized.

The head of Polish diplomacy noted that in the communist era, Poland physically had peace, but there was no freedom, and under this government the country was the poorest in history.

In his speech, Sikorski emphasized that "in the end, the West will win."

"So we want peace on our terms (of the West - ed.), peace with respect for the rule of law, for human rights, for the right to develop the nation, and these are things worth risking our lives for," the head of the Polish government emphasized.