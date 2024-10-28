He posed as military man and spied in 10 regions: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

A 22-year-old resident of Kherson region, who posed as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spied for Russia in 10 regions of Ukraine, was detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Under the 'legend' that he was a military man, he operated in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Chernivtsi regions.

"The offender travelled around the regions in turn by bus. In each of the regions, he tried to reconnoiter air defence locations, as well as the coordinates of military hospitals and other medical facilities where Ukrainian soldiers were undergoing inpatient treatment. The traitor passed the information to the Russian secret service via messenger.

After completing the agent's tasks, the occupiers promised to "evacuate" their accomplice to the aggressor country and employ him in the "Wagner" PMC. According to the case file, the defendant wanted to join this group to fight against Ukraine," the statement said.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroyed 20 tanks, 49 armored personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and MLRS of occupiers in just two weeks. VIDEO

The SSU detained the agent red-handed while he was reconnoitering the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv.

A mobile phone was seized from him, on which he was preparing an agent's "report" and sending it to the Russian GRU's contacts. The SSU CI has already identified the names of the individuals.

The agent was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: He spied on Pokrovsk defenders under guise of UN volunteer: SSU detains FSS agent - SSU. PHOTOS



