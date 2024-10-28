Power engineers came under fire in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

DTEK 's power engineers have once again come under fire in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK' s press center.

"Another hard day for power engineers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Our colleagues came under fire not far from the frontline while repairing overhead lines. Fortunately, the power engineers managed to take cover and remained unharmed," the statement said.

As noted, a work vehicle was heavily damaged as a result of the shelling.

"Despite the daily danger, power engineers continue to do everything possible to provide power even in the midst of hostilities," DTEK emphasizes.

