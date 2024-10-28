Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Iceland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland for the first time on a working visit.

He announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the head of state will take part in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants: the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Read more: Foreigners will be able to serve as officers in AFU: Zelenskyy signed law

"I will meet with Mrs. President and representatives of the host country's parliament. I will take part in a meeting of the Northern Council. We will discuss support for the Victory Plan and the issues in which our cooperation can be most effective: financing of Ukrainian weapons and long-range vehicles, winterization, maritime security, limiting the Russian shadow fleet, defense support, training and equipping of Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

"The Nordic countries are our principled and resolute allies, and the Ukraine-Northern Europe platform is one of our most effective multilateral formats. We continue to work together to realize its full potential," Zelenskyy summarizes.