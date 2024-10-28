More than 1000 Kazakhs renounced Russian nationality after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - Interior Ministry

More than 1000 Kazakhs have renounced their Russian nationality during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in response to a request from Paryz.kz, Censor.NET reports.

"In their identity documents, 3254 people wished to change their nationality:

in 2021 - 3254 people;

in 2022 - 3363 people;

in 2023 - 3366 people;

in 2024 (to date) - 2158 people," the statement said.

"Thus, according to the analysis, the largest number of Kazakhs changed their nationality from "Russian" to "German" - 743, from "Uzbek" to "Kazakh" - 354, from "Russian" to "Ukrainian" - 300, from "Ukrainian" to "Russian" - 246, from "Russian" to "Kazakh" - 118," the agency said.

