Chinese scientist who served his sentence for espionage expelled from Ukraine. PHOTOS

A citizen of the People's Republic of China was imprisoned for committing a crime against the foundations of Ukraine's national security. Upon completion of his sentence, Zaporizhzhia law enforcement officers deported the man to his country of origin. He is banned from entering the territory of Ukraine for the next 5 years.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

It is noted that the 48-year-old foreigner with a doctorate in technical sciences worked in a military industrial corporation specializing in the production of weapons, as well as in a research institute of modern chemistry before coming to Ukraine.

What crime did the Chinese scientist commit?

"In early 2017, a Chinese scientist came to Ukraine and conducted intelligence activities under the guise of official scientific and technical cooperation between the countries. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, he tried to persuade a group of Ukrainian scientists to cooperate. However, the spy was detained by SSU officers while trying to obtain secret developments in the rocket and space industry for money," the statement said.

Read more: North Korea wants to gain combat experience in war in Ukraine, - NATO PA Chairman Connolly

The court found the defendant guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 114 (Espionage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to a term of imprisonment in Ukraine. The convict served his sentence in penal colonies in Dnipropetrovsk region, and then in Zaporizhzhia.





How was the spy scientist expelled?

On October 28, the day of his release from the penitentiary, the foreigner was met by the Migration Police of Zaporizhzhia region, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service of Ukraine, as the day before the State Migration Service had decided to expel the man from Ukraine. Law enforcement officers took the Chinese citizen to the Mayaky-Udobne-Palanka checkpoint in Odesa region and handed him over to representatives of the Border Guard Service for further deportation to his country of origin. He is banned from entering the territory of Ukraine for the next 5 years.

Read more: China fueling Russia’s war against Ukraine - Rutte