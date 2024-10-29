Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, 7 people were wounded (updated)

On the evening of October 28, the center of Kharkiv came under attack by Russians.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The enemy is attacking the city with GABs - be careful! Repeated launches are possible," he wrote.

According to him, the very center of Kharkiv was under attack. There is a fire and smoke at the place of hit.

Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified.

Later, Terekhov reported that there were 5 wounded in the shelling.

Update

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that around 9 p.m. the enemy struck the central part of the city and the open area with guided aerial bombs. Other sites of attacks are still being established.

The administrative building was hit. Several floors were destroyed.

In total, we have hundreds of damaged windows in administrative buildings, the regional hospital and residential buildings.

It is known about 6 victims - they have light and moderate conditions. No one is seriously injured.

As of 11:28 p.m., seven people were injured in the hostile attack on the State Industry building.

See more: Emergency and rescue operations at site of Russian aerial bomb in Kharkiv are completed. PHOTOS