Norway’s Prime Minister Støre announces new €500 million aid package for Ukraine, of which €350 million will be transferred to military needs

Norway will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth 500 million euros. The majority of this amount, namely 350 million euros, will be allocated for military needs.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said this at a joint press conference with the participants of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Norway announces a new aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros, of which 350 million will be a military package. We will work with our Danish colleagues to implement this initiative," the head of the Norwegian government said.

According to him, Norway wants to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in accordance with Kyiv's needs, including air defense, energy, and sea freight transportation.

Read more: Ukraine will receive $50 billion from G7 and EU this year - Shmyhal