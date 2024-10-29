At night, occupiers shelled Kharkiv with GABs, four people were killed

On the night of October 29, at 2:51 a.m., Russian invaders struck Kharkiv. The hits were recorded in the Osnovianskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The strike hit the private sector: two houses were destroyed, and about 20 houses sustained varying degrees of damage.

During the night, rescuers were working at the site of the shelling. As of 6.25 a.m., the bodies of four people were found under the rubble of the destroyed houses.

