Russia advances in Novoselydivka and several other villages in Donetsk region - DeepState

The enemy continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, advancing in several villages in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data of the DeepState project

"The enemy has advanced in Novoselydivka, Katerynivka, Bohoiavlevka, near Hostre and Shakhtarske," the statement said.

As a reminder, earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had managed to occupy the city of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast.

