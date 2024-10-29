ENG
News War
Russia advances in Novoselydivka and several other villages in Donetsk region - DeepState

Карат просування ворога на ранок 29 жовтня

The enemy continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, advancing in several villages in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data of the DeepState project

"The enemy has advanced in Novoselydivka, Katerynivka, Bohoiavlevka, near Hostre and Shakhtarske," the statement said.

As a reminder, earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had managed to occupy the city of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: Almost 50 combat engagements took place in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

Donetsk region (4530) military actions (2695)
