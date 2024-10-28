Almost 50 combat engagements took place in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the offensive of the occupation forces. The situation at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking in the Kupiansk, Lyman and Vremivka directions.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

So far, 134 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 119 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 685 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists attacked the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk four times. According to the available information, the occupiers' losses amounted to 92 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, 18 UAVs and three units of special equipment were destroyed; our defenders also damaged an artillery system, five vehicles and four units of special equipment of the occupiers.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction thirteen times. Near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 31 times over the last day. In the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve, our defenders repelled all the assault actions of the occupation forces.

According to the available information, the occupiers' losses in the sector amounted to 151 people killed and wounded, two mortars, an armored combat vehicle, a tank, a UAV command point and a vehicle were destroyed, and a tank, three mortars and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders have made 48 attempts to advance so far. Most of the fighting is taking place near Zoriane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor, supported by aviation, stormed the front line of our defense 12 times in the area of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka.

The enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the Prydniprovske direction.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction. Today, enemy aviation conducted 28 air strikes in the Kursk region using 39 GABs.

Today, we are honoring the soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostyantyn Hordiienko, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion for their effective combat work.

