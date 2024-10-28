Military medics are not being "transferred to infantry" - they will continue to work in their specialty, - General Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to reinforce medical services providing medical care to our wounded soldiers in the combat zone with professional medical personnel. For this purpose, medical personnel from healthcare facilities (hospital level) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be involved.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Medical stabilization points in the combat zone will be reinforced with professional medical staff. In order to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen as much as possible, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to reinforce medical services providing medical care to our wounded soldiers in the combat zone with professional medical personnel. In particular, the medical stabilization points of military units and subdivisions. For this purpose, medical personnel from healthcare facilities (hospital level) of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be involved," the statement said.

It is noted that the reinforcement of units directly engaged in combat operations with professional medical personnel is carried out at the request of the commanders of combat military units.

Read more: Security Assurances Agreements for Ukraine are not alternative to joining NATO, - British Ambassador Harris

"Military doctors are not being 'transferred to the infantry' - they will continue to work in their immediate speciality. A doctor cannot be trained in a month, such a specialist must have the appropriate level of education and professional experience. As the fighting is now characterised by high intensity, there is a need for such specialists in combat units," the General Staff emphasises.

They add that the combat brigades will continue to be reinforced with professional medical personnel to save the lives and health of our defenders.

Earlier, Servant of the People People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had ordered the transfer of 1/5 of medics from military hospitals to infantry brigades.

Read more: General Staff: Enemy is making main efforts in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, actively acting in Lyman, Kupiansk and Vremivka directions