Security Assurances Agreements for Ukraine are not alternative to joining NATO, - British Ambassador Harris

Security assurance agreements for Ukraine are not a substitute for NATO membership, they bring Ukraine closer to joining the Alliance.

This was stated by British Ambassador Martin Harris in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"It is also written in our agreement (on security guarantees - Ed.) with Ukraine, that this agreement is on the way to NATO membership. And it is not an alternative to NATO. I think the guarantee that Ukraine should have is Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

According to the diplomat, through the implementation of the security agreement, Britain can be sure that it will bring closer the moment when Ukraine will join NATO.

Harris noted that the agreement states that the UK will provide long-term support to Ukraine.

"But even now we are the first country to provide all the funding for this. So it is also our position now that we will give 3 billion pounds every year to protect Ukraine, until 2030, but as much as is needed. Through this agreement, we also have financial resources that can ensure our cooperation, strengthening of the AFU and all the capabilities that are important for Ukraine's future integration into NATO. ... This is a real plan with funding, with an agreement that is now in favor of Ukraine," the ambassador added.

Read more: Scholz on first point of "Victory Plan": Country at war cannot become NATO member