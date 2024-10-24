Scholz on first point of "Victory Plan": Country at war cannot become NATO member

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that there is currently "no need" to invite Ukraine to NATO.

He said this in an interview with ZDF, Censor.NET reports.

The chancellor noted that the Alliance had made a decision on Ukraine's accession prospects at the summits in Vilnius and Washington, and, in his opinion, "there is no need for any new decisions beyond that."

"A country at war cannot become a NATO member. Everybody knows this, there is no disagreement. And in NATO, invitations are usually linked to membership quite quickly," Scholz added.

The German Chancellor went on to say that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires balanced actions that, on the one hand, guarantee support for Kyiv, and on the other hand, ensure that it does not turn into a war between Moscow and NATO.

"This is something where I am very clear about my position and I will not change it," he summarized.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada . The main points of the "Victory Plan" are Ukraine's invitation to join NATO and strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan that will address domestic decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.

