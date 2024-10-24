88% of Ukrainians support joining EU and 86% support joining NATO - Razumkov Center poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than 80% of Ukrainian citizens would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO in a referendum.

This is evidenced by a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union were held in the near future, 81% of respondents would take part in it. Before the outbreak of full-scale war in November-December 2021, 69% of respondents declared their intention to participate in such a referendum.

In November-December 2021, 88% of those who intend to participate in such a referendum would vote for accession (8% against), while in November-December 2021, 78% and 18% respectively.







At the same time, 82% of respondents said they would take part in a referendum on NATO membership if it were held in the near future. In November-December 2021, 67% of respondents declared their intention to participate in such a referendum.

In November-December 2021, 86% of those who intend to participate in such a referendum would vote for accession (10% against), and in November-December 2021 - 70% and 24.5%, accordingly.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service from September 20 to 26, 2024, as part of the USAID/ENGAGE activity, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine. The contents of the survey are the sole responsibility of Pact and its partners and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, and Sumy regions, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv (in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions - only in the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine and not subject to hostilities).

2016 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

