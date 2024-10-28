ENG
News
Occupiers attacked Nikopol district about 15 times with kamikaze drones and artillery: Houses, gas pipelines and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 28 October, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a dozen and a half attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy fired at Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrovka and Marhanets communities. Most of all, they used kamikaze drones. They fired several times at the territory from artillery.

The head of the RMA also reminded that two children were injured in the attack on Nikopol.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 28 жовтня

In addition, the hostile attacks damaged infrastructure, including an apartment building, 4 private houses, 5 outbuildings, as well as gas pipelines and power lines.

