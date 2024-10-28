Statement of General Staff on transfer of medics to stabilization points of brigades is lie - Bezuhla

Servant of the People People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla said that the information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the transfer of medics to the stabilisation points of the brigades is not true.

She wrote about this in her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ordered to transfer not only 1/5 of medics, but also other specialists to infantry brigades. All rear units have received a '1/5 task' and are preparing 'out of favour'. As you may recall, I have already written about how IT specialists were selected on the basis of the letter "K" in the list. At the same time, no one is going to cut down the "warm" bloated headquarters and stop the creation of new "zombie brigades" to redirect the mobilised to the existing units," Bezuhla said.

According to her, right now, both medics and non-medics are being taken from military hospitals to different combat brigades. If a medic is lucky enough to get a position in their speciality, they will work as a medic; if not, they will join the infantry.

She also added that there have been cases "when doctors have found themselves in the positions of infantrymen, not to mention other specialists".

"After my publication, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that medics were being transferred to stabilisation points of brigades and that everything was fine and it was all a lie. Liars! Moreover, the question arises: even if all of them were transferred to stabilisation points, what would be the purpose? Is this the plan to shift medics from hospitals to stabilization points in brigades so that they stay there all the time and lose the opportunity to hone their skills in hospitals during rotations? And then, when the generals send the brigade another combat order "not a step back," the anesthesiologist can be sent as a combat medic, since he already belongs to the brigade? Let's hammer nails with a microscope, why not?" - Bezuhla wrote.

Earlier, she said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had ordered the transfer of 1/5 of medics from military hospitals to infantry brigades.

The General Staff replied that military medics are not being "transferred to the infantry " - they will continue to work in their immediate field.

