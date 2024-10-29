Russians are sending new units to Kharkiv sector, which have better equipment than those who were in positions before - "Charter" soldier Baiev

The enemy is reinforcing its presence in the Kharkiv region, sending new units. They try to move around under the cover of bad weather conditions. Since they do not know the area well enough, there are battles between their own units.

According to Censor.NET, Anton Baiev, head of the planning department of the headquarters of the 13th operational battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter", said this on the air of "Army TV".

"We notice new groups that sometimes confuse the routes and even engage in combat with each other, which indicates that they are not yet familiar with the area," he said.

In addition, the Ukrainian military recorded that the equipment of some of the newly arrived Russian troops is different and more modern than their predecessors. Baiev emphasized that this indicates the arrival of new units in the battalion's area of responsibility, as well as changes in the enemy's movement routes.

Baiev noted that at night and during bad weather, which limits the flights of Ukrainian drones, including "Baba Yaga", Russian troops are trying to take advantage of the opportunity to move equipment and machinery.

Read more: In north of Kharkiv region enemy stormed 4 times near Vovchansk, its losses amounted to 116 people over day - OTG "Kharkiv"