General Staff: Enemy makes main efforts in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, actively acts in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions

As of 4 p.m., the number of hostile attacks at the frontline increased to 104. The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on the Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted half of all attacks in Ukraine. In addition, the occupiers are active in the Siversk and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, the enemy attacked the areas of Marchykhyna Buda, Mykilske, Nova Sich with guided aerial bombs, dropping five GABs. A number of localities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Volfyne, Turia, Basivka, Mkhy, Obody, Zhuravka, suffered from the shelling of the terrorist army today.

The enemy also carried out nine air strikes using 17 GABs in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk with the support of aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv and Hoptivka with air bombs.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction 22 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Torske, Zahryzove and Lozova. There were 12 combat engagements near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove and Terny.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled five attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Darivka. He launched four GABs on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out two assault operations near Stupochky. One attack is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove and Vyshneve. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled nine enemy attacks in the area. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

The largest number of engagements was recorded in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders attacked our units 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Trudove.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders conducted six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Poliana and Shakhtarske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is using attack aircraft, firing unguided missiles at the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units. He fired free-flight aerial rocket at Lvove.