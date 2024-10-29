International observers did not recognize elections in Georgia as free and fair - Borrell

International observers reported violations during the election campaign in Georgia, as well as on Election Day.

"They also did not recognize the elections as free and fair," he said.

Borrell called for a "transparent investigation" into alleged election violations.

"The Central Election Commission of Georgia and the relevant authorities should investigate irregularities, pressure and intimidation of voters that affect public confidence in the process, as reported by observers. These irregularities should be addressed promptly, transparently and independently," the EU High Representative added.

He also reminded that Georgia is a candidate for EU membership, so it "needs to demonstrate its commitment to European values, starting with full transparency in the electoral process."

Borrell asked the EU's Political and Security Committee to hold an urgent discussion of the situation in Georgia today. He also put the issue on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council in November.

According to him, "the people of Georgia have been demonstrating their commitment to democratic values and their country's aspirations for European integration for several months," and therefore deserve clarity in the electoral process and confidence in the legitimacy of the next government.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On Saturday, October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia.

After counting almost all of the ballots, the Georgian Central Election Commission announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party had won more than 54% of the vote.

Opposition Georgian political forces said they did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which were "stolen" by the Georgian Dream, and called for protests.

International observers said that the parliamentary elections in Georgia were held with significant violations.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also declared that she would not recognize the election results, calling them totally rigged.