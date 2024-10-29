Since beginning of day, there have been 158 combat engagements in frontline. Situation is most intense in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. The situation in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking in the Siversk and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

To date, 158 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with two missiles, 57 air strikes, dropping 101 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 539 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops four times near Vovchansk and Lyptsi. One battle is underway.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction 22 times. Near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove, Bohuslivka and Lozova, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks. Five firefights are ongoing in the areas of Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Kolisnykivka and Novoosynove.

Read more: Since beginning of October, Russia has occupied almost 500 km² of Ukraine’s territory - WELT

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka and Yampolivka, all of which were repelled.

The enemy tried to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivan-Daryivka in the Siversk direction 13 times by assault operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, where the occupiers attacked our positions, four combat engagements have already been completed. The battle near Shcherbynivka is ongoing.

Read more: General Staff: Enemy makes main efforts in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, actively acts in Siversk and Pokrovsk directions

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 20 times over the last day. They attacked in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Vyshneve. Five firefights are still ongoing. The occupiers' losses, according to the available information, amounted to 220 people killed and wounded, four buggies, two armored combat vehicles and two ATVs were destroyed, and our defenders also damaged one occupier's APC.

The enemy continues to make major efforts in the Kurakhove direction. As of this time of day, the invaders have made 42 attempts to advance. 10 attacks are ongoing. Most of the fighting is taking place near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestky, Illinka and Trudove. The occupants' losses so far amounted to about 100 people killed and wounded, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, four motorcycles were destroyed, and one occupier's armored personnel carrier was damaged.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 692,080 people (+1360 per day), 9129 tanks, 19,917 artillery systems, 18,404 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor attacked the frontline of our defense six times today in the area of Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. Four firefights are currently underway.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

Today, we would like to recognize the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade and the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade for their effective combat work.

Read more: Statement of General Staff on transfer of medics to stabilization points of brigades is lie - Bezuhla