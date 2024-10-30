ENG
Russian troops occupied Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka and advanced in Selydove and Yasna Poliana - DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces are achieving success in their advance in eastern Ukraine

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Bohoiavlenka (a village of the Vuhledar city community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Novoukrainka (a village of the Vuhledar city community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and advanced in Selydove (the administrative centre of the Selydove city community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Yasna Polyana (a village of the Velykonovosilkivska settlement community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Богоявленка карта
Bohoiavlenka

Новоукраїнка карта
Novoukrainka

Селидове карта
Selydove

Ясна Поляна карта

Earlier, it was reported that Russians had advanced in Novoselydivka and several other villages in Donetsk region.

