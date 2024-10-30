Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down allegedly 23 Ukrainian UAVs, fire in Kursk region

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of Wednesday, 30 October 2024, Russian air defence allegedly destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian drones.

The Russian Defence Ministry's statement was quoted by the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA- Novosti", Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, air defence forces allegedly destroyed 23 Ukrainian UAVs overnight.

In particular, according to the Russian side, 7 UAVs were allegedly "destroyed over the territory of Rostov region, 5 - over the territory of Kursk region, 4 - over the territory of Smolensk region, three - over the territories of Orel and Bryansk regions and one - over the territory of Belgorod region".

See more: Drones attacked "Russian University of Special Forces named after Putin" in Chechnya - Kadyrov. PHOTO

In turn, the governor of Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, claims that Russian air defence allegedly shot down five Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs at night. Some of the wreckage fell in Zheleznogorsk. A "slight fire" was recorded on dry grass and the roof of one of the administrative buildings. He claims that the fire was allegedly quickly extinguished.