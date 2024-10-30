Enemy finds countermeasures to Ukrainian EW means within 1-2 weeks - General Staff

The Russian occupiers can find countermeasures for Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment in a fairly short period of time - one to two weeks.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the General Staff told NV.

The representative of the General Staff stressed the rapid evolution of weapons on both sides.

"Some of the EW equipment is countered within a week or two. One of the countermeasures is drones controlled via fibre optics," the source said.

According to the source, the technological race concerns all types and models of weapons.

In particular, Ukrainian experts analyse the enemy's actions. They, like the Russian side, draw conclusions, change approaches and tactics, etc., the representative of the General Staff added.