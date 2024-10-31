Occupiers hit 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders struck 384 times at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

In particular, Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Preobrazhenka and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 228 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske. 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria.

The enemy made 141 artillery attacks on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Olhivske.

"We received 5 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov noted.

